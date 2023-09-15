Shahid Kapoor to showcase his dance magic with Kriti Sanon in untitled sci-fi romance [Reports]

Shahid Kapoor is widely acclaimed not only for his acting skills but also for his exceptional dancing abilities. He has delivered memorable dance performances in songs like ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Yeh Dooriyan’, ‘Gustakh Dil Tere Liye’, ‘Urvashi’, solidifying his position as one of the industry’s finest dancers. However, in recent times, fans have missed witnessing his electrifying dance routines.

It’s possible that the scripts and characters he has chosen in recent projects didn’t provide ample opportunities for him to showcase his dance prowess. Nevertheless, according to the latest reports, Shahid is gearing up to set the stage on fire with his dance moves once again, as he is set to shoot an exciting dance number alongside Kriti Sanon in their upcoming untitled film.

A source close to the movie revealed to Bollywood Hungama that this song will be filmed on an extravagant scale in Mumbai. A grand set is currently under construction for this purpose. The song is expected to be a dance extravaganza, allowing Shahid to recreate his magic with his phenomenal dance skills.

The untitled film is anticipated to be a sci-fi romance drama, promising an intriguing twist with a touch of robotics. Kriti Sanon will be portraying the role of a robot, while Shahid will be seen as a scientist who falls in love with her. Initially scheduled for release in October of this year, the latest updates suggest that the movie will now hit the big screens in December 2023.

Shahid Kapoor had recently ventured into the world of OTT platforms, impressing audiences with his roles in the series ‘Farzi’ and the movie ‘Bloody Daddy.’ Both projects showcased his versatility and received positive acclaim from viewers. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s last notable appearance was in ‘Adipurush,’ and she was honoured with the prestigious National Award for her lead role in the film ‘Mimi.’