Shanaya Kapoor Screams Attention In Dual Color Glittery Cocktail Dress

Shanaya Kapoor is back with a bang in the latest photos with her glittery glam. The queen of hearts is all set to make her debut with the South film Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal. Even before making it big with her acting journey, the actress is ruling over hearts with her fashion sense. And her latest appearance in a dual-colored cocktail dress is screaming attention.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Glam In Cocktail Dress

Redefining the contemporary trend, Shanaya flaunts her fashion choices in her latest photos on her Instagram handle. The diva wore a strapless mini-dress with glittery embellishments. The blue and grey color bodycon mini dress is a perfect blend of sophistication and style. The strapless pattern accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones, while the low hemline defines her toned legs.

And if you think that’s all! So wait because the actress captures hearts with her fiery appearance as she adorns her look with smokey eye makeup highlighting her beautiful eyes, shiny cheeks adding allure, and glossy nude lips complementing her trendy look. With the open wavy hairstyle, she looks super stunning. The actress pairs her look with black stockings and toe-point black heels, adding a touch of charm. In the striking moments, Shanaya showcases her sizzling avatar on camera. Her fiery avatar and edgy looks in the photos have left us in awe of beauty. The glittery cocktail dress is trendy, which makes it a perfect choice to grab attention wherever you go.