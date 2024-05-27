Shanaya Kapoor Slays In Backless Maxi Dress, Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor Loved It!

Shanaya Kapoor, a beautiful diva, is making headlines with her wardrobe choices everywhere she goes. The actress’s unique fashion style distinguishes her from the rest. The actress wore a gorgeous western outfits during her most recent Instahram photoshoot. Her captivating charm left us fascinated. The actress shared a wonderful photo series of herself wearing a beautiful backless maxi dress. Take a look below-

Shanaya Kapoor’s Backless Maxi Dress Appearance-

On her Instagram post, the diva unveiled a series of photos, each featuring her in a printed maxi dress. The vibrant dress, adorned with green, white, and peach florals, was perfect to accentuate her figure and inject life into her ensemble. The dress, with its high round neckline and long sleeves, exuded elegance. Its bodycon ankle-length fit accentuated Shanaya’s curves, giving her a sleek and streamlined appearance. The outfit was a creation of the renowned Alice + Olivia fashion label.

Shanaya’s Style Appearance-

Shanaya’s hair is styled in a chic middle-parted tight ponytail, perfectly complementing the dress’s feminine and elegant look. Her makeup was a natural glam, enhancing her radiant complexion with peach eye-pink makeup and matte lip color. A pair of delicate diamond ear studs and a beige mini bag added just the right amount of sparkle to her look without overshadowing the outfit. In the photos, she exuded a charming summer vibe with her backless attire.

As soon as she posted pictures of herself on Instagram, her BFF Suhana Khan turned to her post and commented with green heart emojis.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.