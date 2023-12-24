Movies | Celebrities

Shanaya Kapoor turns all shimmer in golden embellished contemporary lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor the Bollywood starkid, is turning heads and stealing hearts in her all-shimmer avatar. Scroll below to check on the beautiful photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Shanaya Kapoor the Bollywood starkid, is turning heads and stealing hearts in her all-shimmer avatar. The Bollywood sensation recently graced her Instagram with a series of photos, showcasing her ethereal beauty in a glamorous Gaurav Gupta embellished contemporary lehenga.

Shanaya’s ensemble is absolute love

Shanaya’s ensemble is a masterclass in modern opulence, featuring a bralette adorned with intricate spiral embellishments that add a touch of whimsy to the look. The skirt, bedazzled with heavy sequin elements, catches the light with every move, creating a mesmerizing dance of shimmer and sparkle. The golden hue of the outfit only enhances the actress’s radiant glow, making her look like a vision of pure elegance.

To complement the lavish lehenga, Shanaya opts for a sleek straight hairdo that adds a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette. Her makeup is a study in soft glamour, with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes that speak volumes, and lips adorned in a subtle shade of pink, accentuating her natural beauty. The finishing touch to this regal ensemble is a stylish golden neckpiece that adds just the right amount of adornment without overpowering the look.

See photos:

Stir with bright colours if you are planning to recreate! And here’s how

Now, envision recreating this shimmering marvel with your own twist. Consider experimenting with different colors – perhaps a rich emerald green or a royal blue to infuse your personality into the ensemble. Play with the embellishments; opt for floral patterns or geometric designs to make a bold statement.

When it comes to styling, don’t shy away from trying a textured bun or loose waves for your hair, and experiment with bold accessories like statement earrings or a maang tikka to elevate the glamour quotient. The beauty of contemporary lehengas lies in their versatility – perfect for weddings, receptions, or any grand celebration where you want to shine like a star.

So, whether you’re attending a festive occasion or a glamorous soiree, channel your inner Shanaya Kapoor and embrace the shimmering magic of a contemporary lehenga.

