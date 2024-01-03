Shanaya Kapoor Ups Winter Fashion In White Chic Co-ord Set, Take Cues

The budding star of Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor, has already become a queen of the fashion world with her spectacular fashion moments on the red carpet, at events, and gatherings. She has an exquisite collection, and with her trendy sense of fashion, she takes her look a notch up, serving new trends for her followers. And her new look is no exception.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Winter Fashion Goals

This time, Shanaya is serving winter fashion goals with her sense of styling. The actress opts for a beige turtle neck sweater, which she pairs with a white trouser and matching blazer, creating a chic look with her choices. This overall look resembles British fashion. The classy vibe of the outfit is making Shanaya glow like a morning flower.

That’s not all! What caught our attention was Shanaya’s simple way of styling her look. The Bedhadak actress opts for small gold hoop earrings. At the same time, her open hairstyle with no makeup suits her personality. Can’t resist mentioningng her shiny maroon nails that pop out on her white look. Lastly, what attracts our attention is her brown velvet boots, which perfectly match her outfit and undoubtedly create a new trend.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s chic winter look? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.