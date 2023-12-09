“She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong,” Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her character ‘Gitanjali’ in Animal

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who takes on the role of Gitanjali in the film “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has provided insights into her character through a heartfelt Instagram post. Despite the film eliciting a mixed response from audiences, Rashmika’s portrayal as Gitanjali has been a focal point of discussion.

In a series of behind-the-scenes pictures shared on her Instagram, Rashmika described Gitanjali as the unwavering force that binds her on-screen family together. She characterized Gitanjali as a character embodying purity, authenticity, strength, and rawness. The actress delved into the complexity of her role, recounting moments when she questioned Gitanjali’s actions as an actor. However, she highlighted her director’s perspective, emphasizing that the character’s actions were reflective of a personal story – the love, passion, and challenges faced by Gitanjali and Ranvijay.

In a world marred by violence and pain, Rashmika emphasized Gitanjali’s role as a source of peace, trust, and calm. The character, depicted as the rock weathering storms, is portrayed as a woman who fervently prays for the safety of her husband and children. Gitanjali emerges as a symbol of strength, showcasing the resilience and sacrifices made by women in protecting their families.

See unseen BTS photos:

As Rashmika expressed gratitude for the love and support from the audience, she acknowledged the significance of portraying characters like Gitanjali, reflecting the strength of women standing firm in their roles as pillars of support for their families.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “When there is a negative review on the film mostly about the violence against women, here I come with the long post to justify my character, that we should get used to violence so that the family will be safe and good 😂 you have reached heights so now it’s not about big shot movies it’s about the character and the message that reaches the audience. Both Pushpa and Animal the women character has been neglecting and sacrificing point, since you have a huge fan base why don’t you give them a women centric film with a good reflection of women in the society, either just being a part of big films with a sacrificing women roles.”

Another wrote, “But if geethanjali were to hold her family together, why did she wish her father-in-law died? So, if it comes to her husband, she wants her father-in-law to be dead even though her father-in-law might not want his son to cheat his daughter-in-law. Just my thoughts!”