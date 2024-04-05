Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran, a vision of elegance, graces us with her presence in two stunning ethnic looks: a sheer saree and a silk saree. Prepare to be captivated by her beauty!

Anupamaa Parameswaran, a star known for her scintillating performances, continues to inspire us with her impeccable fashion sense. Her bold and sassy outfits have set new trends in traditional ethnic attire. This time, she mesmerizes us with two traditional sarees. Take a look below and get inspired!

Anupama Parameswaran’s Ethnic Looks-

Dusky Peach And White Sheer Saree

The gorgeous diva flaunted her beautiful look in a dusky peach and white sheer saree and posted it on Instagram. The outfit features a dusky peach silk fabric with delicate white thread work and a strappy, sleeveless, deep square neckline blouse that adds a touch of elegance and glamour. It pairs with sheer organza fabric, floral embroidered, and pearl embellished hemline saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Store Niam.

She fashioned her hair in a curly, voluminous braid with loose strands, which enhanced her femininity. For makeup, she opted for glam makeup with brown eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude matte lips, and she complemented her look with gold ear hoops and heels.

Green Silk Saree

Anupama exudes elegance and timeless beauty as she appears in a green silk saree. She appears in a maroon silk fabric U-neckline, half-sleeves with gold broad border blouse showcasing her exquisite appearance. Paired with dark green and gold big motifs threadwork and a broad border saree, she adds a touch of cultural heritage to her look.

She styled her hair in a center-parted braid, with a few loose strands framing her face to soften her features. The diva focused on her natural beauty as she opted for minimal makeup with brown eyelids, highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She complements the saree look with minimalist accessories like a red and gold choker, a gold layered mala, earrings, and bangles, which don’t overpower her overall appearance.

Sheer or Silk, which saree looks of Anupama do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.