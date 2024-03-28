Movies | Celebrities

Shilpa Shetty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced their look in stunning sarees; however, their unique mirror work blouse caught our attention. So let's check out which one is steal-worthy.

The charismatic Shilpa Shetty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share a profound love for sarees, often flaunting their mesmerizing wardrobe collections with unique blouse designs. Their fusion of traditional elegance with modern craft makes them inspirations for the audience and style enthusiasts. With their every new look, the divas revive timeless allure with sophistication. The divas graced their look in simple sarees a while ago, but their mirror work blouse design caught our attention. It will be interesting to find out which one looks steal-worthy.

Shilpa Shetty’s Yellow Mirror Work Blouse Design

Flaunting her jaw-dropping hourglass figure, Shilpa wore a trendy yellow saree featuring a mirror work border. However, the sparkling blouse became the center of attraction. The round mirror work all over the blouse with a sleeveless pattern gives the actress a sensual touch. The low neckline defines her bustline. Pairing the simple saree with mirror work looks attractive.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Black Mirror Work Blouse Design

Keeping it ethnic, Samantha wore a pre-stitched black saree with beautiful mirrorwork and threadwork around the border. However, heavily embellished with mirror details and threadwork, the actress looks as gorgeous as ever. The sleeveless pattern with a leafy neckline makes her too hot to handle.

However, talking about which blouse is steal-worthy, it is difficult to take one name between Shilpa and Samantha as the choice differs from person to person, but we liked both styles.

So, which one are you picking? Please comment below your choice.