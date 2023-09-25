Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion

The fashion industry is evolving every day, bringing up new styles, fabrics, patterns, and pieces. The modern style caters with shimmers, boldness, and glamour in different drapes, from co-ords to body-hugging dresses. The actress recently became the center of attraction in contemporary fashion, from Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday.

1) Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress, in her recent look, exudes style in metallic glam. She wore a silver netted mesh top paired with high-waist pants. She rounds up her style with sparkling heels and a matching handbag.

2) Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal beauty Janhvi, during the promotions of her film, aced her chic glam in a black bodycon dress. The butterfly neckline and fitting drape enhanced her look. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with her black heels.

3) Ananya Panday

Gearing up for Dream Girl 2, Ananya recently turned dreamy Barbie in a white corset bodice mini dress. Her open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and boots rounded up her Barbie glam. You can steal this look for your party getup.

4) Kiara Advani

A couple of days ago, the stunning Kiara increased the hotness level in a body-hugging cutout gown. Her simple makeup and accessories round up her classy-ness. In the black dress, she exudes glamour and style.

Who’s contemporary fashion did you find the best?