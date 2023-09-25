Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion

The fashion industry brings up new styles every day. Here are divas from Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday, who became a center of attraction in contemporary fashion

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023 02:20:54
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion

The fashion industry is evolving every day, bringing up new styles, fabrics, patterns, and pieces. The modern style caters with shimmers, boldness, and glamour in different drapes, from co-ords to body-hugging dresses. The actress recently became the center of attraction in contemporary fashion, from Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday.

1) Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress, in her recent look, exudes style in metallic glam. She wore a silver netted mesh top paired with high-waist pants. She rounds up her style with sparkling heels and a matching handbag.

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845174

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845175

2) Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal beauty Janhvi, during the promotions of her film, aced her chic glam in a black bodycon dress. The butterfly neckline and fitting drape enhanced her look. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with her black heels.

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845176

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845177

3) Ananya Panday

Gearing up for Dream Girl 2, Ananya recently turned dreamy Barbie in a white corset bodice mini dress. Her open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and boots rounded up her Barbie glam. You can steal this look for your party getup.

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845178

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845179

4) Kiara Advani

A couple of days ago, the stunning Kiara increased the hotness level in a body-hugging cutout gown. Her simple makeup and accessories round up her classy-ness. In the black dress, she exudes glamour and style.

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845180

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845181

Who’s contemporary fashion did you find the best?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

