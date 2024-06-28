Shraddha Kapoor Vs. Ananya Panday Fashion Face-Off: Who Slays In Red Gown

Shraddha Kapoor, the star of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, and Ananya Panday, known for her role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, are not just actresses but also fashion icons. Their fashion choices reflect their individuality, and they always take every chance to make a style statement. This time, Shraddha and Ananya are up for a fashion battle in a stunning red gown. Let’s delve into their latest fashion choices.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s Red Gown-

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself in a gown for the new Instagram photoshoot. The outfit features a red strappy, sleeveless, midriff fitted, making her fall for her curvy physique. This western fit is a promotional look; she looks breathtakingly beautiful. The thigh-high slit gown raises the glamour quotient. With her simplicity in the stunning ensemble, the diva captures our attention. She finishes his look with a sleek, wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and accessories with black heels, gold earrings, a necklace, bracelets, and rings.

View Instagram Post 1: Shraddha Kapoor Vs. Ananya Panday Fashion Face-Off: Who Slays In Red Gown

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a new photoshoot as she clicked pictures in the dressing room. However, she stepped out wearing a stunning red dress. The outfit features a strapless neckline, shiny satin fabric corset midriff fitting detail with pleats with a front mini length side rose featuring look with a back long train style gown; the outfit defines her picturesque figure, making us fall in love with her. The diva flaunts her glam appearance in a middle-partition tight, messy bun hairstyle, glam makeup with highlighted cheeks, and glossy peach lips. Ananya opts for white earrings, a rose choker, rings, and red stilettos to compliment her look.

Both actresses brought their unique flair to the red gown, making it tough to decide who slayed the look better. Whether you prefer Shraddha’s classic elegance or Ananya’s contemporary boldness, both stars undoubtedly made a stunning impression.