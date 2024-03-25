Shraddha Kapoor VS Ananya Panday: Who Is Glowing In Glittery Bodycon Gown

The charm of a glittery dress is such that it transforms the wearer into a radiant vision, casting a magical allure that captivates all who behold its sparkling beauty. The captivating feature of the drape makes it the first choice of Bollywood divas. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday graced their look in glittery gowns. Let’s check out who is glowing in it.

Shraddha Kapoor In Nude Pink Gown

Defining the glitter trend, the charming Shraddha wore a nude pink gown. The shiny glitter instantly captured attention, with the halter neckline defining the Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar actress’s beautiful shoulders. The outfit effortlessly hugged Shraddha’s figure, showcasing her curves. The clean hairstyle, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips completed her look perfectly.

Ananya Panday’s Chocolate Brown Gown

Stealing the spotlight at an award function, Ananya donned a chocolate brown gown that defined her picturesque figure. The netted detail around the curves highlights her jaw-dropping structure. In the bodycon dress, Ananya looks like a sight to behold. With her bold and smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips, she looks super hot.

Comparing the both, we can’t pick anyone when it comes to glowing in glitters. Shraddha and Ananya looked glamorous, glowing in shiny glitter dresses.

However, who’s look did you like more? Please drop your views in the comments box below.