Shriya Pilgaonkar's All Eyes Are On 'Prashad Plate'

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a beloved actress in the OTT space. The actress shared a glimpse of a delicious Prashad plate. Let's take a look at the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 21:00:36
Shriya Pilgaonkar's All Eyes Are On 'Prashad Plate' 841948

Shriya Pilgaonkar, a stunning performer in the entertainment world, has always impressed her fans with her versatility and style. Today the actress shared a picture of a delicious Prashad plate, and we are craving it. Let’s check out.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Delicious Prashad Plate

Isn’t it hilarious? In childhood or even today, many of us are interested in attending the cultural and religious rituals only because there are always delicious dishes that our parents specially make for ‘Pooja.’ Today Shriya Pilgaonkar relating to that, shared a picture and, in the caption, wrote, “All eyes on Naiveda’s plate.”

Naiveda’s plate is the Prashad plate in Marathi language. In the images she shared on her Instagram recently, there are mouth-watering dishes like steamed modak, puranpodi, cauliflower vegetables, chakli, pakode, sprouts, and many other things.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's All Eyes Are On 'Prashad Plate' 841934

Shriya Pilgaonkar's All Eyes Are On 'Prashad Plate' 841935

Shriya Pilgaonkar's All Eyes Are On 'Prashad Plate' 841937

‘Prashad Plate’ has always been the favorite of many of us. Though it is simple and easy, every dish tops the chart of favorites. When it comes to Prashad, there is no competition. Undoubtedly, these snaps made you recall all the old memories.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her performances in the OTT series Mirzapur. She has also worked in Taaza Khabar, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, and many others. On the other hand, she made her debut in Hindi film Fan featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s delicious ‘Prashad Plate’? Please drop your views in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

