Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'

Shruti Haasan debuted on the red carpet in a black monotone look. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress looked beautiful in her goth look. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 May,2023 19:04:56
One of the most talented and famous stars in the industry Shruti Haasan has come a long way in her career. Though she was a star kid, the actress carved her niche in the industry. She has a different style that looks stunning on her. And inspired by her style, the actress made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a black look. And yet again, in the latest pictures, she styled herself in a Goth look. Let’s check out her pictures.

Shruti Haasan, in the shared pictures, wore a beautiful all-black netted gown. The outfit has a unique sleeve with a messy style. Her dewy makeup, open mid-part hairstyle, and nude lips uplifted her gothic appearance. Her monotone look grabbed the attention of the users. Throughout the pictures, the diva flaunted her sassy looks in different poses. She captioned her post with a black heart and evil eye.

Reacting to the new gothic look, users couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section. Producer Anoushka Shankar commented, “One of my favorite looks ever!!!!” A model Poorna Jagannathan, called her, “Angel.” “Gorgeous goth pap😩🖤,” wrote the third. The fourth commented, “The definition of Beauty 🤌🏻😫🖤.” At the same time, many others expressed their praise via emoticons.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s new gothic look in monotone black? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

