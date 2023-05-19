Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe

Shruti Haasan is a diva who has impressed the audience with her performance and style. In the latest Instagram reel, witness her fiery look in a red shimmer pantsuit for an event; check out

The very favourite and fashionista Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob of the netizens. She has regularly impressed the masses with her statement styles. The actress is fond of the bold and bindaas style, which is more like a badass queen. Her Instagram feed is proof of her unique fashion taste that makes her different and irresistibly attractive from others. And yet again, her new avatar in red shimmer is grabbing attention. Let’s check out.

Shruti Haasan In Red Shimmers

The beauty reshared a stunning reel video of herself shared by her makeup artist Devika Jodhani. In the reel video, the actress donned a sparkling shimmery red pantsuit. Her high, wavy ponytail, gold hoop earrings, beautiful eyes and lips rounded her appearance. Throughout the video, she flaunted her sass like a queen. And dealing with the weather, she said, “Armpits are sticky, under bo*bies are wet, doesn’t matter, because all that matters is glam.”

Reacting to her new and quirk avatar, fans couldn’t resist commenting. A user wrote, “So damn BEAUTIFUL OMG One of THE BEST LOOKS.” The other said, “OMG so so so beautiful.” At the same time, many others shared their opinion through emoticons.

Shruti Haasan Fashion

The diva loves fashion and styling. Her Instagram feed is proof. Though the actress is fond of black shade, she likes experimenting with something new and exciting every time she styles herself.

