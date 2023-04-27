Shruti Haasan Is Back With A Bang After Fighting Viral Fever, Check What She Is Up To?

Shruti Haasan bounces back after fighting the viral fever

The South superstar Shruti Haasan has always managed to grab the attention of her fans through her constant engagement. She loves to share everything with her audience and let them know what she is going through and how she is dealing with it. And yet again, the actress shared about her viral fever last night. She is back with a bang; let’s check what she is doing now.

What Is Shruti Haasan Doing?

A couple of days ago, Shruti Haasan arrived in Goa. The diva had a great time vacationing there. She loves tattoos and also went to have some while in the vacation city of India. However, amidst the peaceful time near the beach, the diva caught a viral fever that weakened her.

Though the actress fought hard and bounced back in the morning to begin her workout to be active and robust again. In the Instagram story, she shared a caption, “Back to it after fighting

the most wretched bout of viral fever 💪🏽.”

Shruti Haasan is a fitness freak. She loves to keep herself fit and maintained. The actress is quite strict with her body and health and never misses a chance to help it be better.

Shruti Haasan follows a maintained diet to balance her body well. This boxing video of the actress proves her dedication to a healthy body and mind.

Shruti Haasan Social Media

The stunning Shruti Haasan is active on her Instagram account. The actor and singer entertain the audience with her singing, photos, boxing, and other activities. As a result, she enjoys a massive fandom of more than 22.9 million.

