Shruti Haasan Looks Hot In Chocolate Bodycon; Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Reacts

The stunning actress Shruti Haasan knows how to grab attention with her style. The latest look of the diva is making her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, react

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jun,2023 01:05:31
Shruti Haasan is an attention seeker with her style and statement. She is known for her unique sense of style. Her fashion is all about aesthetic class. When it comes to donning a goth look, no one is better than Shruti. And yet again, the actress goes hot in chocolate look, while her boyfriend can’t stop gushing. Let’s check it out.

Shruti Haasan’s Chocolate Look

In the latest Instagram dump, Shruti Haasan captivated fans with her gothic vibe. She wore a classy chocolate bodycon gown defining her figure. The unique sleeves and turtle neck gave her a stunning look. She looked beautiful in her unique dress.

While she styled her look with a sleek mid-part open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, bold eye makeup, and brown lips rounded her look. Throughout the pictures, she posed with her fierce expressions. She looked iconic with her attitude and sass. She captioned her post with leaves, chocolate, evil eye, and princess emojis.

Mesmerized with her new gothic look, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika couldn’t stop gushing and dropped three hearts-popping emojis. At the same time, many fans shared their views. A user wrote, “You have an incredible sense of style. Your fashion choices are always on point!” The other said, “Damn, you’re getting younger every day.”

Did Shruti Haasan’s new look grab your attention? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

