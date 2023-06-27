ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Twenties Song, A Special Person Helped Her With Lyrics

Shruti Haasan is a famous singer and actress in the entertainment industry. In the latest post, she revisited her old twenties song; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 21:00:49
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Twenties Song, A Special Person Helped Her With Lyrics

Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob in the Indian entertainment industry. She is a powerhouse of talent and entertains her audience massively. In contrast, her singing talent has always grabbed attention. And yet again, the diva revisiting her twenties song made her feel good. Let’s check it out.

The actress dropped a reel video flaunting her amazing voice. The actress sang an old song that she wrote in her twenties. The actress enjoyed revisiting the old song. In addition, her father, Kamaal Hassan, wrote the Tamizh poetry she is singing.

In the caption, she wrote, “So wrote this when I was twenty … it was was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to re visit it even … over time I’ve learned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve .. I was so heartbroken at twenty and I felt like such a fool and let me tell you things didn’t change for a while 😂 now I’m happy to revisit this from a happy space and share one of the earliest songs I ever wrote with all of you 🧚🏽‍♀️🖤🧿
“Why “was on my first ever EP but it was called “ tamizh “ then cause the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan.”

What's your reaction to this?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

