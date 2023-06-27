Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Twenties Song, A Special Person Helped Her With Lyrics

Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob in the Indian entertainment industry. She is a powerhouse of talent and entertains her audience massively. In contrast, her singing talent has always grabbed attention. And yet again, the diva revisiting her twenties song made her feel good. Let’s check it out.

The actress dropped a reel video flaunting her amazing voice. The actress sang an old song that she wrote in her twenties. The actress enjoyed revisiting the old song. In addition, her father, Kamaal Hassan, wrote the Tamizh poetry she is singing.

In the caption, she wrote, “So wrote this when I was twenty … it was was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to re visit it even … over time I’ve learned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve .. I was so heartbroken at twenty and I felt like such a fool and let me tell you things didn’t change for a while 😂 now I’m happy to revisit this from a happy space and share one of the earliest songs I ever wrote with all of you 🧚🏽‍♀️🖤🧿

“Why “was on my first ever EP but it was called “ tamizh “ then cause the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan.”

