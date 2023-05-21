Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch

Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented actress. She is well-skilled in dancing, singing, acting, and other things.

Shruti Haasan is not just a talented actress in the industry, but she is a rare spectrum of many talents. Her acting has made the audience her fans, while he dancing has become popular among the masses, but her music is something that keeps her buzzing constantly. Shruti Haasan’s amazing vocals in a viral clip shocked the famous comedian. Let’s check it out.

Shruti Haasan’s Beautiful Vocals

It is the viral clip on YouTube shorts shared by the account name @beautiesworld9194. As soon as the actress starts singing in English, Kapil Sharma gets shocked listening to her stunning voice. The actress beautifully wins over Kapil’s heart and the audience with her amazing talent.

While the viewers couldn’t stop praising her vocals in the comments, a user said, “So talented with such a strong voice, she looks like Kylie.” “What a powerful voice, it’s amazing,” wrote the other. The third commented, “Kapil is on another world kya baat ha without understanding.” The fourth said, “Omg i never know that she is a top in singing also love from tibat.” “What an energy her voice, really she is tallented,” said the fifth.

Shruti Haasan is very popular on social media handles. Her regular engagement posts, pictures, and reels treat her fans. In addition, she loves to share every update with her audience.

