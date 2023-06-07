ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute

Shruti Haasan is one of the most admired and talented actresses and performing artistes around. Her social media content with her partner goes viral always and we love it. Let's check out the latest snaps from their end that you all will love for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 10:55:16
Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute

Shruti Haasan is one of the most adored and outstanding divas in the Indian entertainment fraternity in today’s time. For the unversed, the diva started her professional career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, Shruti has certainly grown to a great extent and how. The actress has been a popular performing artiste and has been doing well for herself for quite a long time. Be it a good actress or a captivating model, Shruti has certainly done it all and has proven her mettle many times in the Indian entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers always support her loyally in the best and most incredible ways possible and no wonder, we always love what we get to see happening at their end.

Check out the latest that Shruti Haasan has shared from her end on her social media:

Shruti Haasan, as we all know is quite active and popular on social media and that’s exactly why, whenever she shares cute and adorable photos and videos on social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet certainly feels the heat and falls in love with her in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, to tell you all about Shruti Haasan and her latest activity on social media, Shruti Hassan is once again seen spending quality time with her dear partner Santanu Hazarika as they give all their fans some serious ‘couple goals’ and well, we truly love all of it and for real. Well, do you want to check out all of it and fall in love? Here you go –

Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute 813380

Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute 813381

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and sensational, right folks? Well, absolutely amazing and a super cute couple indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
Shruti Haasan Gets Ready For This Special Dish, Check Out
Shruti Haasan Gets Ready For This Special Dish, Check Out
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
Latest Stories
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Kriti Sanon is a winner in her latest airport look, gives desi girl avatar
Kriti Sanon is a winner in her latest airport look, gives desi girl avatar
Read Latest News