Sidharth Malhotra and Erica Fernandes turn saviors for environment, deets inside

Today marks a significant global event that demands our attention and action: World Environment Day. As we pause to reflect on the state of our planet, it becomes evident that the time for change is now. This annual celebration serves as a powerful reminder that our environment is fragile, requiring our collective efforts to preserve its beauty and ensure a sustainable future.

World Environment Day is not just another item on the calendar; it is a call to arms. It urges us to confront the harsh realities of climate change, deforestation, pollution, and the countless other challenges that threaten our delicate ecosystems. From the melting polar ice caps to the devastating loss of biodiversity, the need for immediate action has never been more pressing.

Erica Fernandes shares beautiful special post on World Environment Day

The actress can be seen planting beautiful small plants. Looking stunning in her simple white embellished kurta, that is perfect for summers, the actress wished her fans on the day. Scroll down beneath to check on the picture-

Sidharth Malhotra shares vicinity as he plants trees

In the video, we can see Siddharth Nigam in his vicinity, busy planting trees. The actor celebrated World Environment Day. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Verified

The collective responsibility is #NotMineButOurs 🌱🌍

Today, the team & I planted trees in the vicinity. It is our collective responsibility to help save the planet and ensure we leave a happy and thriving planet for the future generations. Join us in celebrating World Environment Day by planting trees and embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Let’s show our planet some love! Here is to getting our hands dirty for Mother Earth! #WorldEnvironmentDay”