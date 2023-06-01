"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic

Kajal is recognized for her mesmerizing beauty and style. Her fashion choices and red carpet appearances have often grabbed attention, making her a sought-after style icon. With her graceful looks and stunning dolled up moments she effortlessly shines both on and off the screen

Kajal Aggarwal’s yellow magic

Nothing can take away the grace from Kajal Aggarwal! And the actress being the queen like always, has stunned us all with her sheer look in stunning yellow ethnic wear. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photographs where we can see her all decked up in a beautiful yellow salwar suit. She completed the look with her wavy long hair, dewy makeup and chic accessories. Have a look below-

Work Front

Kajal has delivered several memorable performances across different film industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood (Telugu cinema), and Kollywood (Tamil cinema).

Her journey in the film industry began with the critically acclaimed film “Lakshmi Kalyanam” in 2007, which earned her recognition and paved the way for a successful career. Since then, Kajal has been a part of numerous commercially successful and critically acclaimed films, displaying her versatility as an actor.

Known for her ability to effortlessly portray a range of characters, Kajal has showcased her talent in various genres, including romance, drama, comedy, and action. Her notable performances in films like “Magadheera,” “Singham”, “Thuppakki,” “Special 26,” and “Mersal”