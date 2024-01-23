Slay Winter Fashion Like Deepika Padukone In Baggy Sweater, Denim & Gold Accessories

The queen of hearts, Deepika Padukone, has become the talk of the town with her back-to-back hits from Pathaan, Jawan, and now Fighter, which is yet to be released. However, amidst the buzz around Fighter, the actress dropped new pictures showcasing her chic winter fashion for the promotions of her film. So, let’s take cues.

Deepika Padukone’s Winter Fashion

Ruling over hearts, Deepika served an enchanting glimpse of her winter swag decked in an ivory woolen sweater, which she effortlessly paired with blue denim jeans, creating a trendy yet cool style. Though she looks simple, this unique pairing looks attention-grabbing. Undoubtedly, Deepika has the knack of pulling every look to perfection with her exquisite sense.

That’s not all! Deepika continues to slay with her accessorizing. She opts for an open hairstyle styled in soft curls, giving her a bounce look. At the same time, the smokey eye looks mysterious. Just like a cherry on the cake, the Jawan actress’s rosy-tinted cheeks and pinkish nude lips look wow. Uplighting her overall appearance, she accessories with golden hoop earrings, a ring, and a chain around her sweater. What more? We are in awe of Deepika rocking winter fashion. Throughout the pictures, she slays her look in the striking moments.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s winter glam? Drop your views in the comments box.