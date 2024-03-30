Movies | Celebrities

Check out Mimi Chakraborty shared a picture series of herself as she opted for winter fashion; take a look below.

A Bengali beauty, Mimi Chakraborty is noted for her diverse fashion sense. She seamlessly blends classic and contemporary dresses, resulting in something unique. Her style exudes attention, whether dressed in ethnic or elegant modern outfits. Her wardrobe exemplifies grace and trendiness, distinguishing her as a style icon. The diva shows off her midriff in winter western outfits in her most recent appearance. Take a look below.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Winter Outfit Appearance-

The actress opted for a classy look in a white sweatshirt and blue-black pants in the first look. The outfit features a round neckline, full sleeves, and a little fringed sweatshirt paired with blue and black pants. She fashioned her hair straight. The diva opted for minimal makeup with pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a white winter cap and green sunglasses.

In the second look, the diva donned a black round neckline plain crop T-shirt, a pink, brown, black, and green dots printed puffer collar, full sleeves, and a zip-closure jacket paired with dark green tracks. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lips. She accessories her outfit with black sunglasses. In the picture series, she enjoys winter weather and reveals her stunning Western outfits. Lastly, she shared a video of herself playing in the snow.

