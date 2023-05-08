ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar

Monalisa is a Bhojpuri and Hindi Television actress who has impressed the audience with her performances. In the latest video, she is entertaining the audience in a new way

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 May,2023 18:00:00
Monalisa is a very famous actress in Hindi Television and Bhojpuri cinema. She has carved her niche in the industry with her dedicated hard work and commitment. However, entering the Bigg Boss house became a turning point in her career. And the diva is now entertaining the audience in a new avatar. Read more to find out.

Monalisa As MonChick

Monalisa shared a reel video on her Instagram account. In the video, Monalisa comes out of her vanity van on the set of the game show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. The actress enjoys her time at the front with different games and other celebrity participants. In one of the tasks, she also turns a chick which makes her look cute. She also danced in her chic avatar. In short, it was a fun video and anticipated fans to watch the show.

The diva shared this reel video with the caption, “Funnnnnnn…. Just Masti and Hasna zaruri hai …”

Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull

It is a Colors TV comedy show featuring several celebrities attending the show and playing some fun and hilarious games on the stage. Harsh Limbachiya and Punit host the show. It entertains the viewers with surprises and twists.

Monalisa has entertained users with her outstanding performances in a show like Nazar, Bigg Bos, etc. She has won million of hearts.

Did you like Monalisa’s new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

