Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's 'Play Date' With Daughter Malti Marie In Photos

The desi girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to draw our attention. The beauty shared adorable snapshots with her and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti Marie, this time. Her today’s Instagram stories undoubtedly will make you feel awestruck.

Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding her daughter Malti Marie in her hand with a big smile on her face. In the text, she wrote, “Plag date with friends.” Further, the actress shared more pictures of Malti Marie with her friends. The kids look adorable and undoubtedly prompt us to say aww. The series of stories is a treat for the fans.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’s Daughter Malti Marie

The adorable couple of Bollywood as well as Hollywood welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie, in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Announcing the news, the couple shared a statement and said, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot with each other in an extravagant wedding ceremony in both Indian and western style. The duo tied the knot on 1 December 2018. They often treat fans with insight into their day-to-day life.

Did you like Priyanka Chopra’s play date with her daughter Malti Marie? Let us know.