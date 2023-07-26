ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini

Rakul Preet Singh turns mermaid in her latest Instagram dump in a printed bikini for her Dubai vacation. Check out the pictures in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023 10:00:13
Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini 837412

Doctor G actress is currently enjoying her vacations with her family and close ones in Dubai. Rakul Preet Singh took time off to spend with valuable people in her life. At the same time, her vacation pictures circulate the internet as soon as the actress shares them on her social media handle. Today the actress turned mermaid in a printed bikini.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Mermaid Avatar

Rakul wore a comfy and cool multi-color printed monokini in the shared pictures. She styled her look with an open hairstyle, peach lips, and a black round sunglasses. She turned mermaid as she kept her legs inside the water and was sitting on the steps of the pool.

Rakul’s big smile caught our attention. At the same time, her toned figure in soaring the temperature in Dubai. She is an inspiration for many. The actress is having a great time on her vacation, and the picture makes us feel like packing our bags and enjoying some time near the pool. She captioned her post, “Just feeling like a mermaid.”

Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini 837411

Earlier, she dropped pictures from her vacation in a green bikini at the beach. She had fun with the sun and sand. On Sunday, she surfed through the streets and expressed feelings about being in Lala land.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s vacation vibe? Drop your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh 'Lala Land' Vibes From Vacation; See Here 836704
Rakul Preet Singh ‘Lala Land’ Vibes From Vacation; See Here
Rakul Preet Singh looks 'pink-tastic' in embellished skirt and blouse 835353
Rakul Preet Singh looks ‘pink-tastic’ in embellished skirt and blouse
Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic couture is all about floral finesse, see pics 834544
Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic couture is all about floral finesse, see pics
It’s all ‘bling’ and ‘shine’ for Rakul Preet Singh, see pics 832977
It’s all ‘bling’ and ‘shine’ for Rakul Preet Singh, see pics
Adorable! Rakul Preet can’t stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video 831938
Adorable! Rakul Preet can’t stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video
Rakul Preet Singh's 'Real Struggle' Behind Graceful Walk 828825
Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Real Struggle’ Behind Graceful Walk
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Nakul questions Malti Devi's intent 837480
Anupamaa Spoiler: Nakul questions Malti Devi’s intent
Meet spoiler: Raj and Sumeet join hands against Shagun 837476
Meet spoiler: Raj and Sumeet join hands against Shagun
Sneak Peek Into Hardik Panday, Yuzi Chahal, And Others 'Oceanic' Vacation 837459
Sneak Peek Into Hardik Panday, Yuzi Chahal, And Others ‘Oceanic’ Vacation
Here’s how Anushka Sen gives a toast to her birthdays 837409
Here’s how Anushka Sen gives a toast to her birthdays
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress 837380
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress
Trailblazing in Peach: Hansika Motwani's gown game is in full bloom 837361
Trailblazing in Peach: Hansika Motwani’s gown game is in full bloom
Read Latest News