Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini

Doctor G actress is currently enjoying her vacations with her family and close ones in Dubai. Rakul Preet Singh took time off to spend with valuable people in her life. At the same time, her vacation pictures circulate the internet as soon as the actress shares them on her social media handle. Today the actress turned mermaid in a printed bikini.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Mermaid Avatar

Rakul wore a comfy and cool multi-color printed monokini in the shared pictures. She styled her look with an open hairstyle, peach lips, and a black round sunglasses. She turned mermaid as she kept her legs inside the water and was sitting on the steps of the pool.

Rakul’s big smile caught our attention. At the same time, her toned figure in soaring the temperature in Dubai. She is an inspiration for many. The actress is having a great time on her vacation, and the picture makes us feel like packing our bags and enjoying some time near the pool. She captioned her post, “Just feeling like a mermaid.”

Earlier, she dropped pictures from her vacation in a green bikini at the beach. She had fun with the sun and sand. On Sunday, she surfed through the streets and expressed feelings about being in Lala land.

