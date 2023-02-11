Although applying makeup can be challenging at first, once you master the fundamentals, it becomes easy. The best thing about makeup is that it allows one to express their creativity, and if applied correctly with a few tips and tricks, it may result in a very unique look for you. This essay is ideal for you if you are new to the subject and are unsure of where to begin.

Rashmika Mandanna is an example of a southern beauty who promotes nude cosmetics, which maintain a clean, understated aesthetic with a hint of darkness.

Rashmika favors a matte and shimmery sheen for her advertising outfits. Here are six tips Rashmika has for applying makeup.

Get the proper foundation color

The appropriate color foundation is crucial for a flawless basis. It should complement your skin tone and merge well with your neck.

Light smokey eyes

Instead of going strong with your eyes, experiment with different brown hues and use metallic-colored lipstick to create a smokey eye.

Nude lips and bold eyes

Rashmika consistently nails the nude lips and strong eye combination. The actress’s glossy pink lips and grey-toned makeup go together beautifully.

A little blush and strong eyes

Choose some bronzer and naughty blush if you desire bold eyes with your ethnic attire. The best compliment to your striking eye makeup and red lipstick will be a little blush.

Accentuated eyes

Draw attention to your eyes by using black eyeliner. To create a 3D illusion, add a brown-tinted liner along the bottom lashline. This will make your eyes look bigger.

Metallics and shimmery eyes

Don’t be scared to experiment with metallic and shimmering colors. Rashmika frequently chooses shimmering makeup and lavishly uses highlighter to create a spotlight effect.

For a perfect appearance, be sure that your foundation and concealer match your skin tone. In the summer and during the monsoon, choose lipsticks in pale colors to keep things light. Keep your makeup simple and avoid using bright hues like scarlet, maroon, or purple with light-toned ethnic clothing.

In Telugu cinema, Rashmika is one of the most attractive and well-paid actresses. Along with her flawless on-screen work, she also consistently draws attention with her stylish appearances.

Source : timesnow, zoom entertainment