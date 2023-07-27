ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture

Shriya Pilgaonkar treats her fans with her new monochrome avatar in sheer outfit. The diva always amazes her fans. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 21:00:09
Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838207

Shriya Pilgaonkar never fails to impress with her style. The diva began her career with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek and she also won the Best Debut Actress at Maharashtra State Film Awards. Born to parents belonging to the industry, Shriya started her acting since childhood. Her performance and consistency made her the top buzz. Over the years, she has evolved with her acting and fashion. Today she is flaunting her sheer love in a monochrome picture.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sheer Love

The diva shared monochrome pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a black bikini set underneath the sheer shrug. She rounded her look with thigh-high stockings. Her outfit is from H&M. Sleek hairstyle, smokey eyes, and glossy lips. She donned earrings and rings by Timeless Jewelry and E3K. At the same time, the boots from London Rag India added to her unique look.

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838202

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838203

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838204

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838205

Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838206

Shriya Pilgaonkar, in the picture, is channeling her sheer love. The actress posed, sitting in a squat position. Her fierce expressions and the monochrome vibe rounded her look. She captioned her post, “Reimagined SHEER LOVE: A series.” Her monochrome magic is making fans go gaga over her gorgeousness.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has worked on blockbuster projects like Fan, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, Taaza Khabar, Mirzapur, and many others.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s sheer avatar? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

