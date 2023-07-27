Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture

Shriya Pilgaonkar never fails to impress with her style. The diva began her career with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek and she also won the Best Debut Actress at Maharashtra State Film Awards. Born to parents belonging to the industry, Shriya started her acting since childhood. Her performance and consistency made her the top buzz. Over the years, she has evolved with her acting and fashion. Today she is flaunting her sheer love in a monochrome picture.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sheer Love

The diva shared monochrome pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a black bikini set underneath the sheer shrug. She rounded her look with thigh-high stockings. Her outfit is from H&M. Sleek hairstyle, smokey eyes, and glossy lips. She donned earrings and rings by Timeless Jewelry and E3K. At the same time, the boots from London Rag India added to her unique look.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, in the picture, is channeling her sheer love. The actress posed, sitting in a squat position. Her fierce expressions and the monochrome vibe rounded her look. She captioned her post, “Reimagined SHEER LOVE: A series.” Her monochrome magic is making fans go gaga over her gorgeousness.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has worked on blockbuster projects like Fan, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, Taaza Khabar, Mirzapur, and many others.

