“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actress is at the center of controversy, once again as an old video of her makes rounds, from Emmy Awards 2016. Chopra made a comment that Indian cinema primarily focuses on hips and b**bs. However, this statement immediately triggered a strong backlash from netizens across various social media platforms, particularly on Reddit. Users on the platform criticized and slammed the actress for her derogatory remark about Indian cinema.

The comment was deemed disrespectful and garnered widespread condemnation from fans and followers, who felt that it undermined the artistic depth and cultural richness of Indian films. The incident ignited a heated debate among the online community, highlighting the importance of cultural sensitivity and responsible communication, even in casual conversations and public appearances.

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Indian movies

It was back from the Emmy Awards 2016, when a reporter asked Priyanka Chopra to show Bollywood dance moves, the actress before showing some grooves, asserted that Indian cinema is all about hips and b**bs. However, the same didn’t go well with the netizens, and users on Reddit slammed the Citadel actress for her remark.

One wrote, “I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly shit talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol”

Another wrote, “Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without gora validation”

A third one added, “Nothing trashier than a self loathing racist”

A fourth one added, “She is such a pick me. She also blamed a black woman for racism because she didn’t want to offend her white masters.” To this, another replied, “When did black people get a free pass for being racist lol? Black people can also be racist wtf. Also you dont know what a pick me means.”