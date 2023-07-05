ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema

It was back from the Emmy Awards 2016, when a reporter asked Priyanka Chopra to show Bollywood dance moves, the actress before showing some grooves, asserted that Indian cinema is all about hips and b**bs. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 22:05:32
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema

Priyanka Chopra, the Citadel actress is at the center of controversy, once again as an old video of her makes rounds, from Emmy Awards 2016. Chopra made a comment that Indian cinema primarily focuses on hips and b**bs. However, this statement immediately triggered a strong backlash from netizens across various social media platforms, particularly on Reddit. Users on the platform criticized and slammed the actress for her derogatory remark about Indian cinema.

The comment was deemed disrespectful and garnered widespread condemnation from fans and followers, who felt that it undermined the artistic depth and cultural richness of Indian films. The incident ignited a heated debate among the online community, highlighting the importance of cultural sensitivity and responsible communication, even in casual conversations and public appearances.

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Indian movies

It was back from the Emmy Awards 2016, when a reporter asked Priyanka Chopra to show Bollywood dance moves, the actress before showing some grooves, asserted that Indian cinema is all about hips and b**bs. However, the same didn’t go well with the netizens, and users on Reddit slammed the Citadel actress for her remark.

In an Old video,from Emmy awards in 2016 Priyanka Chopra was asked by a reporter to show some indian movies dance moves. PeeCee than said Indian movies is are all about “ Hips and Boobs”.
by u/Left_Bee5657 in BollyBlindsNGossip

One wrote, “I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly shit talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol”

Another wrote, “Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without gora validation”

A third one added, “Nothing trashier than a self loathing racist”

A fourth one added, “She is such a pick me. She also blamed a black woman for racism because she didn’t want to offend her white masters.” To this, another replied, “When did black people get a free pass for being racist lol? Black people can also be racist wtf. Also you dont know what a pick me means.”

“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema 823892

“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema 823893

“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema 823894

“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema 823895

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Priyanka Chopra exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, netizens eye Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani for replacement
Priyanka Chopra’s unseen BFF moments are no miss, check out
Priyanka Chopra’s unseen BFF moments are no miss, check out
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
Latest Stories
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Read Latest News