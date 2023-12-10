Sonam Kapoor Revives Royal Charm In Ivory Kaftan Set, Grab A Look

The OG fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor knows how to make headlines with her fashion choices wherever she goes. And this time, the beauty revives her royal charm in a jaw-dropping traditional appearance. She wore a beautiful ivory kaftan set; let’s take a full look below.

Sonam Kapoor’s Ivory Kaftan Set

Super gorgeous! The stunning Sonam Kapoor yet again revived her ethnicity in a beautiful attire. The diva wore a beautiful ivory kaftan set from the fashion house Anamika Khanna. Her outfit has an ivory kaftan kurta embellished with golden sequins embroidery, while the chikankari work looks attractive. The actress pairs her look with matching pants.

How To Get The Royal Charm?

Sonam Kapoor opts for a white motif choker necklace and a golden diamond necklace with matching earrings and rings, giving her royal charm. With the mid-part straight hairstyle, Sonam looks elegant. Her makeup was on-point with the winged eyeliner and kajal. The shiny cheeks and glossy nude pink lips complement her overall appearance. With the golden embellished jutis, she completes her royalty.

Throughout the photos, Sonam Kapoor rules over hearts with her stunning poses in gorgeous royal attire. Her charm has left us spellbound.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s royalty in kaftan set? Drop your views in the comments section below.