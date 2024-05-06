Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Photos With Cousins, Guess Who Are They

It seems Sonam Kapoor is missing her cousins, and that’s why she is remembering all her childhood moments. She revisited the old gallery and shared some adorable photos from childhood with her cousins on her Instagram handle. However, these photos are from very old times, and it becomes difficult to recognize who they are.

Sonam Kapoor, in a delightful move, shared two childhood photos on her Instagram story. The first image is a no-brainer, with a young Sonam easily recognizable. But who’s the boy in the picture? If you’re still scratching your head, we’ll let you in on the secret-it’s Sonam’s real brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor. The sibling duo look absolutely adorable together.

In the second photo, the identities are a bit more challenging to discern. It’s a group shot featuring Sonam’s cousin brother, Arjun Kapoor, along with Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. For those who aren’t familiar, Mohit and Akshay are the sons of Reena Kapoor and Sandeep Marwah. Reena is the sister of Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Well, this was not the first time Sonam Kapoor shared childhood photos with her cousins. Earlier, she treated fans with several photos featuring her cousins.

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of Legendary actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She has one brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and one sister, Rhea Kapoor.