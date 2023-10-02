Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Divine-ness In White Plunge-neck Gown At BOF2023, See Photos

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor looks divine in a white plunging gown.

Sonam Kapoor attends the BOF2023 event in Paris.

Sonam Kapoor styles herself like a goddess.

The ever-charming Sonam Kapoor is back and slaying with her fashion choices, whether in traditional or western fits. This time, the diva makes a stunning red carpet moment at the BOF 20223 (Business Of Fashion) event. Let’s take a look below.

Sonam Kapoor’s Divine-ness In White

Wow, wow, and wow! Sonam Kapoor looks so stunning in this all-white avatar. The plunging neck shows her sultry glam with the cut-out details. The floor-sweeping white gown perfectly defines Sonam’s divine-ness. In this comfy yet attractive gown, the diva looks nothing less than a goddess. And we are loving it.

That’s not all! Sonam Kapoor adorns her look with the huge stones embellished long earrings. The wavy, open hairstyle gives her a sense of sophistication. She rounds up her statement style with caty eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her overall appearance has left us spellbound.

Sonam made a stunning fashion moment for the Business Of Fashion 2023 event in Paris. Undoubtedly, she was one of the show stealers at the event with her unique style and appearance.

