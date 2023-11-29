Sonam Kapoor & Shruti Haasan Are Style Queens In Exquisite Outfit

The OG fashionistas of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan, are known to revive the fashion world with their refreshing take on their outfit. Sonam loves to embrace classic looks, while Shruti is a true fan of gothic fashion. However, the duo has recently served queen vibes in their exquisite outfits.

Sonam Kapoor’s Blue Dress

The undisputed queen of classic fashion, Sonam Kapoor, made a grand entry in a stunning blue dress. The actress wore an off-shoulder blue dress with a corset bodice and a wrapped-up pattern followed by a long skirt. She pairs her look with the black leather shoulder-high gloves, complementing her edgy look. She ditches accessories and elevates her glam with bold black eyes, a straight hairstyle, and glossy pink lips, completing her queen charm.

Shruti Haasan’s Black And Gold Glam

The heartthrob Shruti Haasan yet again aces her gothic fashion in the powerful glam. She wore a shimmery gold plunging neckline strapless corset top paired with a body-hugging long fishtail. She exudes irresistible charm with her bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, nude lips, and straight-open hairstyle that complement her appearance. The high gold dangles set the fashion bar ablaze. Lastly, with the stunning golden shoes, she completes her queen glam.

Comparing the both, Sonam and Shruti effortlessly ace their look different outfits.

