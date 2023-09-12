Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Kapoor never fails with her fashion. Recently, the actress ups the sensuality in the contemporary combination style in an off-shoulder top and knit maxi skirt

The fashion queen of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is back with a bang in her all-new avatar, making headlines with her style file. Painting the town in red, this time, the actress opts for a contemporary fashion, exuding her modern-day vibes with a touch of sophistication.

Sonam Kapoor’s Trendy Fashion In Top And Skirt

Styled by the amazing duo Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam Kapoor makes a statement look in an off-shoulder wrap top from Khaite, which she pairs with a bold red knot maxi skirt, giving vintage vibes in the contemporary style. With the boldness of the red skirt from Alaia, she is painting the city in red in a foreign fashion.

What’s more? The diva opts for an edgy appearance with the thigh-high velvet black boots from Alaia. The black band around her neck embodies the western style. Sonam left her hair open with the basic makeover, and she is proving her fashion like a queen.

In the stunning photos, Sonam Kapoor hooked us with her charming fusion of vintage and contemporary style. Emphasizing her elegance in the off-shoulder outfit, the diva makes hearts swoon. Kudos to Vaishnav Praveen, who captured the diva in the stunning snapshots.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s stunning style file in the latest pictures? Let us know in the