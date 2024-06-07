Spice Up Your Summer Look With Disha Patani’s Orange Hair Color

Disha Patani is a stunning actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress, known for her impeccable style and daring fashion choices, has again set a trend with her stunning orange hair color. Perfect for the vibrant energy of summer, Disha’s bold choice adds a splash of color and excitement to her look, inspiring fans to experiment with their summer styles. Check her latest pictures below!

Disha Patani’s Hair Color Appearance-

Disha Patani, in a move that surprised and delighted her fans, unveiled a new look on her Instagram profile. Her choice of an orange hairstyle, combined with a middle-parted bouncy wavy open tresses, has given her a playful and fresh vibe. This new look, a perfect reflection of the changing season, is sure to inspire others to embrace the spirit of summer. Check out her new hair color below!

The actress clicked two selfies flaunting his new hair color, which suited his rich look in a plain white with red stripes knotted at the middle of the bust-fitted outfit. She rounded off her look with a glass glow, pink cheeks, and glossy lips. Her fierce expressions and edgy look left the onlookers mesmerized.

Kanguva Tamil Movie-

Get ready for a cinematic treat as Disha Patani ventures into the world of Tamil cinema with ‘Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga ‘. Siva will direct this upcoming Indian Tamil-language fantasy action film, produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, and promises to be a visual spectacle. Disha Patani, along with Bobby Deol, makes her debut in Tamil movies, adding to the excitement surrounding this project. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture!