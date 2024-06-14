Stebin Ben Shares Exclusive Photos From Disha Patani’s 32nd Birthday Bash

The charming, charismatic, and talented Bollywood diva Disha Patani celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday. This year, the birthday celebration was not so glamorous and luxurious but in a low-key setting at home. Let’s take a look at the exclusive birthday bash photos.

Popular Bollywood singer Stebin Ben shared a couple of photos and videos on his Instagram story showcasing insights from Disha’s birthday bash. In the images, the gorgeous actress looks beautiful in a casual green crop top with grey joggers. She keeps her look minimal with no makeup and her open hairstyle. Hailing with enthusiasm, Disha enjoyed cutting cakes on the table, and Stebin beautifully captured the moments.

There were different cakes from mango flavor to dark chocolate. However, the one with fire emojis caught our attention. And if you wonder whose idea this was? It was a special cake by her bestie, Mouni Roy, a testament to their deep friendship. Mouni couldn’t join in for the celebration but ensured to surprise her bestie who is her sister from another mother.

In her Instagram story, Disha shared a photo of the special cake by Mouni and thanked her, saying, “This is the dopest cake ever. Thank you, @imouniroy. I miss you.” On the other hand, in her next story, Disha thanked all her fans, followers, and those who wished her well. “Thank you for all the lovely wishes I’m beyond grateful. hope i can make a difference this year to people’s lives and connect with more beautiful souls. I feel alive more than ever. love health and happiness to all Hope everyone can find THEMSELVES in this strange but beautiful journey and be surrounded with love,” she wrote.