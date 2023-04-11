Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest and most adorable personalities that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. Rashmika Mandanna started her stint in the world of glitz and glamour with modeling. After having got a lot of attention and fan following for her modeling skills in college, Rashmika Mandanna, who originally hails from Koorg eventually started grabbing attention in the South regional entertainment industry. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most incredible and successful actresses in today’s time and well, going by the graph of her career, we are certainly confident of the fact that she will touch new heights.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her best moments from IPL 2023:

As an artiste, Rashmika Mandanna has grown incredibly in the past few years. As far as 2022 alone is concerned, she did well in two projects like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Well, if 2022 was great, 2023 seems to have started for her in an even nicer way as she even performed at IPL 2023 this time on the inauguration day. Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna shared cute and adorable snaps of herself from IPL 2023 performace day and we are loving it. In the entire photodump, fans are going crazy and bananas seeing her photo with MS Dhoni. See below folks –

Work Front:

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Animal movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.