Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 00:35:06
“Stop looking for validation,” Priyanka Chopra’s motivational words will inspire you

Priyanka Chopra, known for her talent and inspiring journey, shares some powerful words of motivation that are bound to ignite a fire within you. With a firm belief in the importance of consistency, she emphasizes that relying on oneself is the true key to success, rather than seeking validation from others. In particular, she addresses the common misconception often faced by young people, especially women, who are made to believe that someone else’s recognition is necessary for their achievements. Priyanka firmly asserts that this notion is completely inaccurate. Instead, she encourages individuals to look within themselves, gazing into the mirror and confidently declaring, “I believe in myself, and I will accomplish it.”

Drawing an analogy, Priyanka refers to the experiences of students preparing for exams. Success is not solely dependent on a teacher’s prediction of their performance but on their dedication to studying and doing their best. Likewise, she urges everyone to halt the constant search for external validation. Instead, she advises discovering and harnessing one’s strengths, rather than dwelling on weaknesses. It is through recognizing and embracing our own capabilities that we can truly unleash our potential and pursue the paths that align with our passions.

Priyanka Chopra on consistency

We can hear Peecee saying, “Consistency is key and that you have to rely on yourself, not on others. And I’ll elaborate on that a little bit more. I think for young people, especially for women, we are told, since we are very young, that you know if someone finds, if someone sees something in you then you’ll make it. That’s completely inaccurate. You don’t need anyone to see something in you. You have to look into the mirror and say mujhe kuch lagta hain me karlungi.”

She added, “You would say Ho Jayega and then you go to the exam and you ace it. Not because your teacher said kid, this girl is going to do well, but because you studied and you did a good job. So I think, like, just stop looking for validation. Don’t wait for someone to discover you, don’t wait for someone to tell you that you’ll be great at this job. Figure out what your strength is and go for that, not your weaknesses, your strengths.”

With her motivational words, Priyanka Chopra encourages us to be self-assured, resilient, and driven. She reminds us that our dreams and aspirations can be achieved through our own determination, hard work, and belief in our abilities.

So let go of seeking validation and step into the realm of self-reliance and empowerment, ready to conquer any challenge that comes your way.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

