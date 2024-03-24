Street Style: Nushrratt Bharuccha Sets The Casual Fashion Trend In A White Corset Top And Grey Jeans

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a well-known Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi films. She carved a position in Bollywood with her brilliance, versatility, and charisma, and she remains a beloved figure among viewers. In terms of fashion, the Bollywood diva never fails to capture the hearts of her followers. The actress is known for wowing fans with her impeccable fashion sense wherever she goes. In recent images, the actress has captured admirers with her charming appearance. The actress understands how to draw attention with her casual white corset top and grey jeans.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s White Corset Top And Grey Jeans-

The B’Town diva looked dapper in a white corset top and grey jeans and uploaded a classy picture series on Instagram. She donned a white strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline, gold striped belt featuring an asymmetric hemline corset top and paired it with grey loose baggy jeans. The outfit is from Dionlee. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open tresses. The diva opted for brown makeup with eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal, and brown creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver ear studs, a gold ring by Baala Jewels, and paired with beige heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her toned physique appearance with a killer attitude.

Did you like Nushrratt Bharuccha’s casual appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.