Style Duel: Subhashree Ganguly vs. Mimi Chakraborty: Who Wore The Black Blazer Set Better?

Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty, significant players in the Indian entertainment business, are well-known for their immaculate fashion and attractive looks. They both know how to draw attention with their excellent dress choices, whether conventional elegance, contemporary sophistication, or daring experimentation. The actresses have individual fashion tastes, and their fashion appearances never fail to surprise their fans and followers, establishing trends and encouraging fashion in the industry. Today, two stunning divas shared pictures of themselves as they appeared in a black blazer set. Take a look below.

Subhashree Ganguly And Mimi Chakraborty’s Black Blazer Set

Subhashree Ganguly

The bong beauty looked dapper in a black blazer outfit. The outfit comprises a black square neckline, strappy, sleeveless inner, a black lapel collar, full sleeves, gold buttons, pockets with a blazer, and simple black narrow hemline pants. She opted for a puffed, high, messy bun hairdo. The diva used black eyeshadow, Kajal kohl, peach shimmering accentuated cheekbones, and nude peach matte lipstick as base makeup. She accessories her look with a stacked silver and diamond necklace, ear studs, rings, and a wristwatch.

Mimi Chakraborty

In the pictures, the stunning diva actress looks dashing as she appears the same as Subhashree in a black blazer set. The actress sported a black deep sweetheart neckline strappy sleeveless bralette, a black lapel collar, full sleeves, gold buttons, pockets featuring a blazer, and matching wide hemline plain pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight style. The diva applied brown eyeshadow, sparkly accentuated cheekbones, and brown matte lipstick. She adds gold earhoops and rings to her attire, which she pairs with black sunglasses.

Whose black blazer set do you like the most?