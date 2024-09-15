Style War: Deepika Padukone or Urvashi Rautela: Who is Slaying in a Pink Ruffle Gown?

Fashion competitions are growing more popular these days. Celebrities and their stylists make great efforts to present their best looks on the red carpet. Celebrities commonly dress similarly or identically, either on purpose or by chance. The interesting part is seeing who can pull off the best outfit. Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela are the stars of today’s fashion showdown.

Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela’s Pink Ruffle Gown Appearance-

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stuns in a pink ruffled gown. The captivating pink ruffle gown adds a touch of femininity and freshness to her look. The ruffled padded sleeves create visual interest and complement her radiant complexion. The plunging neckline frames her neckline beautifully, drawing attention to her collarbones and shoulders. The dress’s ruffle and flared long train add a touch of elegance to her outfit.

She rounded off her look with a puffed-high bun. For makeup, the diva opted for black smokey eyeshadow and matte lips. The actress opted for green diamond earrings and rings paired with magenta stilettos to complement her outfit.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a pink ruffled gown. The diva donned a pink gown with ruffle layered sleeves with deep strapless tube-style detailing, adding ooziness to the gown. Her lavish ensemble, which featured a corset bodice with pleated waistline lace fabric side thigh-high slit floor-length gown. She rounded off her look with a side-parted bun hairstyle.

The actress chose glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery eyes, cheek contour, and nude glossy lips. To compliment her outfit with a headpiece studded with pink gemstones, silver earrings, wrist cuffs and paired with pink heels.

Comparing Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela in a pink ruffle gown. Both divas have their unique sense of style and can carry off glamorous looks with elegance.