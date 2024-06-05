Suhagan Chudail Actress Nia Sharma Stuns In Silk Maroon Blouse And Slit Skirt

The undisputed queen of fashion, Nia Sharma, never fails to impress with her daring and out-of-the-box looks. The diva is currently entertaining her fans with her devilish avatar in the new show Suhagan Chudail. However, she is not behind in grabbing attention with her stunning looks on her Instagram. This time, the actress dons a maroon silk blouse and skirt, redefining the contemporary trend. Let’s dive into Nia Sharma’s new look.

Nia Sharma In Maroon Silk Blouse And Skirt

For her latest photoshoot, Nia graced her look in a vibrant maroon silk two-piece ensemble, including a sizzling blouse with thin slip and off-shoulder puffy sleeves. The yellow flower crafted on her blouse looks attractive. The diva pairs her look with a matching flowy skirt featuring a thigh-high, adding a jaw-dropping twist. In the two-piece ensemble, the diva flaunts her stunning figure, looking nothing short of a bombshell.

Nia continues to impress with her bold black eyeliner and smokey eye shadow, accentuating her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks and maroon matte lips suited her overall appearance, while her blonde hair, styled in wavy curls, added a bouncy touch. In the striking poses, Nia showcased her magical charm through her vibrant personality. However, her hourglass figure is a testament to her dedicated fitness. With her edgy and sharp look, the actress made us fall for her.

From looking into the camera to flaunting her swag like a queen, the Suhagan Chudail actress left the onlookers mesmerized with her charm. Her bold and daring aura caught our attention.