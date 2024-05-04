Suhana Khan’s Chilling Car Ride With ‘Dream Team’ Including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & More

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan’s team, KKR, won the match against Mumbai Indians, which was witnessed by his daughter Suhana Khan with her ‘Dream Team’. The Archies actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of a chilling car ride after the team’s win, and the photo went viral on the internet.

After the match was over, the actress was on her way when she thought of doing something fun. She took an adorable selfie with her dream team, including her little brother AbRam, her best friends, and actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, a dedicated fan who never misses a match, shares a deep and enduring bond with her childhood friends Ananya and Shanaya, a bond that is as strong as their love for Bollywood.

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Interior Designer Gauri Khan. She recently marked her debut in Bollywood with Archies.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Panday. She was last seen on Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will next appear in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and Call Me Bae.

While Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak.