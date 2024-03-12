Sultry Sensation: Mouni Roy Exudes Charm And Style In A Gold Bralette And Skirt; See Photos!

Mouni Roy, B’Town’s attractive, talented, and gorgeous beauty, is well-known for her enthralling performances in Indian entertainment. She maintains a sensual social media presence. With a massive fan base, she shares glimpses of her sumptuous life, focusing on fashion, travel, and fitness. We know we’re in for a treat whenever she posts something new; her most recent photographs are no exception. She sported a gold bralette and skirt, which she revealed on Instagram. Check out her latest avatar below.

Mouni Roy’s Golden Look-

The Showtime actress looked dazzling in a gold bralette and skirt and uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. She opted for a gold deep V-neckline, halter-neckline, sleeveless appearance with an attached matching colored tassel bralette paired with a matching skirt with diamond work embellished on the waistline. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted half-front portion pulled at the back in a twisted, wavy appearance. The diva applied minimal makeup with black smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and light magenta, creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond rings and pairs them with silver and gold tasseled, attached knee-length boots.

