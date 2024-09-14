Sun, Sea, and Love: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Idyllic French Getaway

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm with their latest social media posts, showcasing their dreamy French getaway with their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The power couple has shared a series of photos and videos that capture the essence of their quality time together, leaving fans and celebrities alike in awe.

Priyanka’s Instagram post features sun-kissed moments from their yacht trip, including a serene photo of herself sunbathing alongside Nick. The actress also gave a sneak peek into their luxurious hotel stay and the breathtaking beach views. Malti Marie stole the spotlight with her adorable appearances in various videos and photos, including a heartwarming clip of her playing with Priyanka’s hair.

Nick Jonas also shared his photos, highlighting his loving moments with Priyanka and Malti. The singer-songwriter’s post included romantic poses with his wife and tender moments with their daughter. One photo showed Nick holding Malti in his arms, radiating pure joy.

The couple’s French escapade is a welcome break from their hectic schedules. Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming project, The Bluff, a 19th-century Caribbean-set film in which she plays a former female pirate. She is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the other hand, Nick was seen in the comedy-drama film The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman. The singer-songwriter’s musical endeavors have also been making waves, with his recent collaboration with JVKE on the song “This is what forever feels like.”

Fans and celebrities have flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for the couple’s strong bond and beautiful family moments. Priyanka’s post was captioned, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!” while Nick stated, “A dream.”

As Priyanka and Nick balance their professional and personal lives, their love for each other and their daughter remains unwavering. Their French getaway reminds them of the importance of quality time and making memories with loved ones.