Sunny Leone Boss It Up In Black Pantsuit With A Statement Clutch

Sunny Leone is one of the most talked about Indian actresses. Apart from her on-screen presence and item numbers, she is also known for her exquisite fashion moments wherever she goes. And the latest appearance in a pantsuit is just another example. Sunny rocks her look in the black outfit in a way that we couldn’t stop gushing.

Sunny Leone’s black pantsuit look

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sunny Leone, in her latest shared pictures, bossed it up in a black pantsuit from the Rocky Star clothing brand. The outfit includes a strapless net corset top, which she paired with a high waist paint and a black trench coat serving a bossy look. The low neckline looks jaw-dropping, enhancing her appearance.

The side-parted sleek bun defines her look beautifully in the bossy style. The smokey eye makeup gives her eyes an enchanting appearance. The shiny cheeks and bold red lipstick add an extra dose of sophistication. With the statement-long earrings, Sunny Leone completes her overall glam. The black pencils give her look an edgy touch. Throughout the photos, Sunny spreads her bossy charm, making us fall for her. In contrast, the sparkling tiger face structured clutch gives her a ravishing look.

Did you like Sunny Leone’s bossy look in a black pantsuit? Drop your views in the comments.