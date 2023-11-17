Sunny Leone performs Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, watch video

The talented diva Sunny Leone is currently in the pious city of Varanasi to seek blessings for the success of her recent dance video, along with singer Abhishek Singh. The Kennedy actress mesmerised onlookers as she looked beautiful and poised in a pink salwar suit that captured the essence of traditional Indian clothing. The spiritual mood of the Ganga aarti went well with the bright colour of her outfit, making a sight that stunned her fans. This actress’s outfit choice was the perfect mix of classiness and cultural sensitivity, showing that she can do more than just work in movies.

Sunny Leone’s presence at the religious ceremony on the banks of the holy river gave it a touch of celebrity appeal. After that, the actress went on to her social media account to share a video and photographs taken of the holy atmosphere. She captioned the video “The most amazing experience in Varanasi watching the Ganga Aarti. Thank you!! @abhishek_as_it_is & @tseries.official”

Fans praised Sunny Leone for blending modern with timeless traditions at the Ganga Aarti. Her cultural embrace highlighted inclusivity, celebrating the spiritual richness of the moment. On the professional front, Sunny is preparing to make her debut as a judge on ‘Glam Fame,’ which will premiere on Jio Cinema soon, as well as Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy,’ starring Rahul Bhatt, and her Tamil debut, ‘Quotation Gang,’ starring Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun.