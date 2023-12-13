Super Sensuous! Bhojpuri actress Monalisa ups glam in off-shoulder pink top [Photos]

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, known for her active presence on social media, continues to captivate fans with her stunning fashion choices and on-screen performances. The actress, who has gained immense love from netizens for her work in popular TV shows and music videos, recently turned heads with a sizzling look on Instagram.

Monalisa’s stylish look in pink off-shoulder top

Monalisa donned a hot pink off-shoulder sheer top, complemented by a sleek straight hairdo, bold smokey eyes, and nude lips. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorized the ensemble with a sleek golden neckpiece, showcasing her innate sense of style and raising sensuality to the core.

A look into Monalisa’s career

Monalisa embarked on her entertainment career with a series of films before making her noteworthy Bollywood debut in “Blackmail,” where she shared the screen with acclaimed actors Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Subsequently, she expanded her horizons into South Indian cinema, where her performance in “Tauba Tauba” opposite Amin Gazi garnered attention. Additionally, Monalisa showcased her talent in the Kannada film industry with a notable role in the movie “Jackpot.”

The versatile actress gained widespread recognition when she participated as a contestant on the reality series “Bigg Boss 10” in 2016. However, Monalisa is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s supernatural drama series, “Nazar.”

In February 2022, Monalisa added another feather to her cap by participating in Star Plus’ reality show, “Smart Jodi,” alongside her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple’s chemistry and participation in the show further endeared them to fans, highlighting Monalisa’s continued presence in the limelight.