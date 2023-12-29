Super Sensuous: Monalisa stuns in glittery saree and deep neck blouse design

Monalisa, the renowned Bhojpuri sensation, recently took the fashion world by storm with a jaw-dropping display of style on her Instagram. The focal point of her sartorial brilliance was a mesmerizing glittery grey saree, expertly combining golden and black hues. What elevated the ensemble to sheer perfection was a bold and contemporary deep neck black blouse, injecting a dose of modern flair into the traditional attire.

Monalisa’s crimped hair adds power to her sass

Adding to the allure, Monalisa’s long, luscious hair was impeccably crimped, contributing to the overall glamour of the look. However, the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly her makeup game. With striking red lips, flawlessly winged eyes, and a stone bindi, Monalisa struck the perfect balance between boldness and cultural elegance.

The fashion narrative woven by Monalisa transcended mere clothing choices. The actress kept the sass on edge in saree and it is only Monalisa who can do it with such perfection. The glittery saree, paired with the deep neck blouse, showcased her fashion-forward approach, while her crimped hair and bold makeup choices underscored her undeniable style prowess.

Check out photos:

Recreate this look

Experiment with a vibrant and unconventional color palette for the saree, such as electric blue, emerald green, or royal purple. The goal is to make a bold statement with the saree while keeping it glittery and eye-catching.

Consider a cape-style blouse, a crop top with ethnic embroidery, or a sheer blouse with intricate detailing for a modern twist. infuse a bohemian vibe into the look by opting for a messy boho-chic hairstyle. Think loose beachy waves, braided crown, or even incorporate some hair accessories like feathers or beads for a free-spirited touch. Swap the stone bindi for a bold metallic or floral one. Experiment with chunky ethnic jewelry like statement earrings, cuffs, or an ornate waistbelt to add a personalized touch.