Super Sensuous! Saie Tamhankar turns bossy in oversized blazer and denim skirt

Hold onto your fashion hats, because Saie Tamhankar is back, and this time, she’s causing a sartorial stir! In her latest social media post, the fashion maven is donning a blue satin shirt that’s practically oozing sensuality. But wait, the fashion plot thickens – paired with a denim short skirt, Sai is giving us major chic-meets-cool vibes. And oh, did we mention the black bralet peeking out, adding a dash of mystery to the ensemble? It’s a fashion rollercoaster, and we’re here for every twist and turn!

Not stopping there, Sai has unleashed the power of a ponytail, taking the hairstyle game to new heights. The silver chain delicately draped around her neck adds that extra touch of glam, because why settle for ordinary when you can sparkle? The pièce de résistance? Glamorous make-up that’s serving looks hotter than a summer day.

See photos here:

How to add your own spin to it?

Put your own spin on Sai’s chic ensemble by swapping the denim skirt for tailored high-waisted trousers and the satin shirt for a contrasting oversized button-down. Play with patterns or textures to make it uniquely yours. Opt for loose beach waves or a messy bun instead of Sai’s ponytail for a laid-back touch. Now, take this revamped look to the city streets, whether it’s a trendy brunch with friends, an art gallery opening, or a rooftop party. This versatile ensemble is a showstopper wherever you go, turning every outing into a fashion statement that reflects your individual style. The world is your runway – strut it with confidence and a dash of your personality!